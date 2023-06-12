Black Veil Brides Recruit Ville Vallo For Cover Of Mercy Classic ‘Temple Of Love

Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo - Photo: Jeremy Saffer

Black Veil Brides have released a cover of the Sisters of Mercy classic “Temple of Love” featuring their soon-to-be tour mate, Ville Valo.

Leading with foreboding organs that quickly kick into a dark double time pace, the track tells tales of the perils of love in gothic storms, and warns the listener beware the wrought elegance it weaves. With an ominous tone, “Temple of Love” is the solemn backdrop to which these love metal paragons begin their union and sets the unholy couple off on their upcoming concert tour.

Black Veil Brides - Temple of Love ft. VV (Sisters of Mercy cover)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Committed to uncompromising expression, with a foundation in hard rock tradition and rule-breaking iconoclasm, Black Veil Brides a transcendent celebration of life-affirming power and anthemic catharsis. A gothic vision first summoned in a small town by an isolated kid fascinated with death, rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined), Black Veil Brides is now a postmodern heavy metal institution with a legion of like-minded fans and supporters worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Says Black Veil Brides principal member Andy Biersack: “I first discovered Sisters of Mercy in my freshman year of high school, I had a poster of AFI from the ‘Art of Drowning’ era and Davey was wearing a SOM shirt and so as was often the case back then I went on the hunt to find the music that had inspired my favorite musicians.

“The very first song I heard by SOM was the ‘92 version of ‘Temple of Love’ and I became obsessed with their entire catalog. We’ve talked about doing a BVB version of this song for years and when given the opportunity to collaborate with fellow SOM fan and goth rock icon VV, it seems liked the perfect situation.

“We are thrilled with how it turned out and hope that anyone who’s familiar with the track enjoys our spin on it and those who have never heard the original enjoy it and maybe this will lead them down the path to the greatness that is SOM like that poster of AFI did for me when I was a kid.”

Buy or stream “Temple Of Love.”