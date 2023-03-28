Boygenius Announces North American Summer Tour

boygenius - Photo: Harrison Whitford (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

boygenius has unveiled plans for a summer North American headlining tour. In between its dates headlining the Re:Set Concert Series in June, the band will set off on a run of its own with support from Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud, and Illuminati Hotties.

The band’s first live performance has also been announced for April 12 at The Fox Theater ahead of its appearance at Coachella Music and Arts Festival. The beloved trio will make stops in Phoenix, Toronto, Vancouver, Boise, and more before rounding out this leg with a performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Public onsale is Friday, March 31 at 12pm local time.

boygenius announced its long awaited debut album, the record, in January and made global headlines with the Nirvana-nodding cover of February’s Rolling Stone magazine. boygenius will perform at this year’s Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22 in addition to headlining the inaugural Re:Set Concert Series with stops in Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and more.

We last heard from the acclaimed trio of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus in the beginning of march when they released “Not Strong Enough,” the fourth track taken from their highly anticipated debut album, the record.

Through soaring harmonies and the band’s signature candid lyricism, the song is about paradoxically experiencing self-hatred while having a God complex. The accompanying video, which was self-shot by the band and edited by Jackson Bridgers, feels like a home video reel, offering a glimpse into their close bond as they spend a carefree day together. “Not Strong Enough” premiered on BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record.

At the end of February, boygenius announced details of its debut UK live shows, set to take place in summer 2023. The supergroup will arrive in the UK in August for a pair of gigs. The trio will headline London’s Gunnersbury Park on August 20, with support from MUNA and Ethel Cain. Two days later, on August 22, it will head to Halifax’s Piece Hall, where it will once again be joined by Cain.

Visit boygenius’ official website for more information.