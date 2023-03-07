Boygenius, Pusha T And More Added To 2023 Øya Festival Bill

Photo: Harrison Whitford courtesy of Interscope Records

Boygenius, Blur, Pusha T, Susanne Sundfør are among the latest names to join Øya festival’s stacked 2023 line-up.

Also announced in the Øya Festivals’ latest wave of acts are: Ayra Starr, Dry Cleaning, Uncle Waffles, Liv.e, Boldy James & The Alchemist, The Soundtrack Of Our Lives, Oxlade, Billy Strings, Snail Mail, Domi & JD Beck, Balming Tiger, Lars Vaular, Dina Ögon, Fangst, Tigerstate, Bigbang, Malin Pettersen, and Valkyrien Allstars.

The acts will perform between August 8 and August 12 at Oslo’s Tøyenparken for the Norwegian festival’s 23rd edition.

Øya Festival is the largest outdoor festival in Norway, taking place on the east side of Oslo at the beautiful Tøyenparken. 60,000 festies are drawn every August for four days of a wonderfully curated international lineup that pulls in some heavy hitters as headliners. Øya Festival also prides itself on its sustainability and their groundbreaking green initiatives.

Boygenius – the acclaimed trio of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – also recently released “Not Strong Enough,” the fourth track taken from its highly anticipated debut album, the record.

Through soaring harmonies and the band’s signature candid lyricism, the song is about paradoxically experiencing self-hatred while having a God complex. The accompanying video, which was self-shot by the band and edited by Jackson Bridgers, feels like a home video reel, offering a glimpse into their close bond as they spend a carefree day together. “Not Strong Enough” premiered on BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record.

The supergroup will also visit the UK in August for a pair of gigs. The trio will headline London’s Gunnersbury Park on August 20, with support from MUNA and Ethel Cain. Two days later, on August 22, it will head to Halifax’s Piece Hall, where it will once again be joined by Cain.

Visit the official Øya Festival website for further information.