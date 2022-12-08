Bree Runway Recruits Stormzy For Heartfelt Single ‘Pick Your Poison’

Bree Runway – Photo: Courtesy of EMI Records

Bree Runway has shared a new, surprise five-track collection, led by the heartfelt Stormzy collaboration, “Pick Your Poison.”

WOAH, WHAT A BLUR! collates previously unreleased tracks as an ode to the pop superstar-in-waiting’s fans for their ongoing support. Produced by long-term collaborators EASYFUN, LIOHN & Khlar, it mixes braggadocio bangers like “BREEE” with somber mid-tempo cuts such as “FWMM.”

BREE RUNWAY – PICK YOUR POISON (FEAT. STORMZY) (OFFICIAL VISUALISER)

“Bree now is more awake than she’s ever been. I’m pressing restart after what a blurry year this has been,” Runway said in a press release.

“I became alive again putting this together, for a minute I wasn’t in the room, but I am now. Working with the producers I love and feeling more empowered has me ready to embrace who I am and my strengths. WOAH WHAT A BLUR! is an embodiment of how blurry this year felt personally and professionally. It’s visiting the deep depths of my soul and showing everyone exactly that.”

“Pick Your Poison” shows the artist’s versatility and ability to match up to some of the music world’s biggest stars. Featuring and written by Stormzy, with a contributing verse from Runway, it takes the form of a wistful ballad dissecting heartbreak. “It’s overwhelming to hear Stormzy say that I’m a star. He’s always made me feel comfortable as an artist in the UK,” Runway said of the collaboration.

Alongside the surprise release, videographer and documentarian Nathan Miller has also compiled a visual recap of some of the rising star’s highlights over the year, including behind-the-scenes footage and insight from Bree herself. Watch it on Bree Runway’s official YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, Runway shared the synth-driven “Somebody Like You,” which she called “an ode to my future lover.”

“In a generation where love and relationships have become so transactional, I’m still preserving myself for the real thing,” she explained. “‘Somebody Like You’ he is also like me, he will see value in a love that can’t be bought, it simply just is. It can be such an empty, soulless generation but in all of that I am still sure there is a precious diamond in all the dirt for me.”

