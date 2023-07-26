Bullet For My Valentine Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour
The UK alt-metal outfit will be supported by Of Mice & Men and Vendred on their first US trek in five years.
UK alt-metal crew Bullet for My Valentine have announced a Fall 2023 North American headlining tour.
The jaunt kicks off October 8 in Montreal — the lone Canadian date on the itinerary — and concludes with a November 10 gig in Orlando. Of Mice & Men and Vended (featuring the sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan) are set to support.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (July 27th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales start Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour marks Bullet For My Valentine’s first North American headlining run for in five years. “After five long years, we’re finally heading back to the USA and Canada for a proper headline tour,” said frontman Matt Tuck in a press release. “We cannot wait to play and see you all again — it’s been far too long.”
The band’s last full-length album release was a deluxe edition of their self-titled seventh album, originally released via Spinefarm in August 2022.
Bullet for My Valentine Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates:
10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
10/10 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
10/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
10/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
10/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballrom
10/28 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
10/29 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA Mainstage
10/31 – Los Angles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
11/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center At Tech Port
11/05 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
11/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
11/08 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando.
