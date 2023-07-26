Bullet For My Valentine Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour

Bullet For My Valentine - Photo: Katja Ogrin/Redferns

UK alt-metal crew Bullet for My Valentine have announced a Fall 2023 North American headlining tour.

The jaunt kicks off October 8 in Montreal — the lone Canadian date on the itinerary — and concludes with a November 10 gig in Orlando. Of Mice & Men and Vended (featuring the sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan) are set to support.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (July 27th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales start Friday (July 28th) at 10 a.m. local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour marks Bullet For My Valentine’s first North American headlining run for in five years. “After five long years, we’re finally heading back to the USA and Canada for a proper headline tour,” said frontman Matt Tuck in a press release. “We cannot wait to play and see you all again — it’s been far too long.”

The band’s last full-length album release was a deluxe edition of their self-titled seventh album, originally released via Spinefarm in August 2022.

Bullet for My Valentine Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates:

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

10/10 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

10/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

10/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballrom

10/28 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

10/29 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA Mainstage

10/31 – Los Angles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

11/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center At Tech Port

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

11/08 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando.

Listen to the best of Bullet For My Valentine on Apple Music and Spotify.