Butcher Brown Share New Single ‘DYKWYD’

Butcher Brown - Photo: Jacky Flav

Critically acclaimed jazz and hip-hop fusionists Butcher Brown have shared new single “DYKWYD,” the third single from the group’s forthcoming album Solar Music, out October 6 via Concord Jazz.

The song—an acronym for “Do You Know What You’re Doing”—features Emmy Award-winning saxophonist Braxton Cook, a rising voice in the urban jazz scene whose talents have been called upon by Rihanna, Mac Miller, and Jon Batiste.

Butcher Brown - "DYKWYD" featuring Braxton Cook [Official Animated Video]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“DYWYD” puts technical and creative musicality on display as it glides between classic R&B sounds and funk-laden bass and guitar, demonstrating the many sonic influences that have formed Butcher Brown’s identity. MC Marcus Tennishu’s raps carry the song’s smooth momentum into Cook’s standout sax solo halfway through the song. The end result is four minutes of sonic clarity that beautifully holds the space between jazz, hip-hop, and neo-soul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Described by Butcher Brown bandmates as “having something for just about everybody under the sun,” Solar Music collectively demonstrates the band’s dynamic approach to the jazz format, and incorporating their own rich lineage of musical influences from their upbringing in Richmond—fusing elements of soul, funk, rock, and hip-hop, into a universal sound.

Releasing digitally, on CD and double LP, the new album incorporates longtime friends and new unexpected guests into their approach, with additional appearances by Pink Siifu, Charlie Hunter, Jay Prince, Nappy Nina, Keyon Harrold, and Michael Millions throughout its 17 tracks.

Following a lauded performance at Newport Jazz Festival earlier this month, Butcher Brown will embark on an extensive global tour with dates across the U.S. and Europe this fall in support of the new album. The global tour—which heads to 13 states and seven countries—will feature domestic appearances from California to Washington DC, including a performance at NPR’s World Cafe Live October 21 and a hometown show November 24 at the Broadberry in Richmond, Virginia.

Pre-order Solar Music.