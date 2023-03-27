Campaign Launched To Fund Martha Reeves’ Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Martha Reeves - Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

The manager of Motown staple Martha Reeves has launched a public fundraising campaign to secure her previously-announced star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Detroit Free Press reports that $55,000 is required by June to confirm Reeves’ place on the Walk of Fame calendar for 2024. The “window” for nominations lasts for two years, and is approaching its expiry date.

The Vandellas frontwoman was nominated for a star in 2021, by her previous management, and the selection was then approved by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. But the funding that is required from the representatives of honorees to pay for the star was not forthcoming, despite assurances to Reeves by that former manager that the matter was in hand.

Chris Roe, who became her manager last summer, tells the Free Press: “Martha’s former representation got in over their heads on this. They didn’t realize how hard it would be and wasted a year of fundraising time. Now we’re down to the wire.”

Fans of Reeves and her vital contributions to the history of Motown Records, and soul music in general, can make a donation to the new fundraiser at her new website, MarthaReeves.net. Roe has history on this subject, having overseen fundraising campaigns for two other clients, actor Malcom McDowell in 2012 and the late filmmaker George A. Romero in 2017. If the drive on Reeves’ behalf reaches its goal, donors’ names will be listed, if so desired, in an official program for the ceremony. Roe is working with private benefactors and corporations to further benefit the fund.

Reeves is hosting a listening party next month for her first two Motown LPs with the Vandellas, Come And Get These Memories and Heat Wave, both released in 1963.

A limited edition art print commemorating the group’s 60th anniversary is available for $100, and some copies will be available at the event, with all proceeds going to the Walk of Fame campaign. It takes place from noon to 2pm on April 15 at Dearborn Music, 22501 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, Michigan.

