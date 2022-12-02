Carrie Underwood Announces New Vegas Residency Dates

Carrie Underwood - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Carrie Underwood’s “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre” will be returning to Sin City for 18 shows beginning in June.

Underwood was the first artist to ever perform on the Resorts World Theatre stage, performing in front of a sold out crowd on December 1, 2021. “Reflection” sold out its run in 2022.

Underwood announced a hiatus from the residency in May while she went on her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour.” She kicked off the tour in October, which will continue through March 2023.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” says Underwood. “‘Reflection’ is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with ‘The Denim & Rhinestones Tour’ and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the public beginning Friday, December 9. $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

Last month, Underwood released the official music video for her single “Hate My Heart,” which was the No.1 most added song at Country Radio the week it premiered.

Directed by Shaun Silva, who recently directed Underwood and Jason Aldean’s music video for their multi-week No.1 smash hit duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” and filmed on location at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, “Hate My Heart” follows Underwood and a group of her girlfriends who are all approaching break-ups in different ways.

Underwood and her girl posse unite in a mission to move past their heartbreak to indulge in a wild and crazy girls’ night out. In the video, Underwood rides a mechanical bull and crowd surfs as she and her friends see versions of themselves in the all-female band onstage.

Visit Carrie Underwood’s official website for more information.