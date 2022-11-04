Carrie Underwood Shares Video For New Single ‘Hate My Heart’

Carrie Underwood - Photo: Jeff Johnson (Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville)

Amidst the first leg of her 43-city The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Carrie Underwood has released the official music video for her new single “Hate My Heart,” which was the No.1 most added song at Country Radio this week.

Directed by Shaun Silva, who recently directed Underwood and Jason Aldean’s music video for their multi-week No.1 smash hit duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” and filmed on location at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, “Hate My Heart” follows Underwood and a group of her girlfriends who are all approaching break-ups in different ways.

Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart (Official Music Video)

Underwood and her girl posse are united in a mission to move past their heartbreak to indulge in a wild and crazy girls’ night out. In the video, Underwood rides a mechanical bull and crowd surfs as she and her friends see versions of themselves in the all-female band onstage.

Underwood co-wrote “Hate My Heart” with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, as well as hit artist/songwriter Hardy. It is the latest single from Underwood’s current album Denim & Rhinestones, which was released in June and is the latest collaboration with Garcia, with whom she also co-produced her critically-acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty and her 2021 Grammy Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior.

Underwood kicked off her new arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, on October 15 with a sold-out show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. With dates in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, promoted by AEG Presents, the tour will continue to make stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, before concluding in Seattle, WA on March 17. Underwood is joined on The Denim & Rhinestones Tour by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates.

Underwood is nominated for three awards at the upcoming CMA Awards on November 9, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year. She will also be performing new single “Hate My Heart” at the show.

