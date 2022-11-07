Caylee Hammack Decks The Halls With ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’

Caylee Hammack 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' artwork - Courtesy: Capitol Nashville

Capitol Nashville artist Caylee Hammack has released her second holiday-themed track in consecutive weeks, with the arrival of her version of the perennial “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” It follows her interpretation of “Hard Candy Christmas,” which Hammack shared a week earlier and first released for the 2021 festive season.

Caylee Hammack - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (Official Audio Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” was written by Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, and Phil Spector, and first recorded by Darlene Love for one of the most celebrated festive albums of all, 1963’s A Christmas Gift To You from Phil Spector. Love’s single reached No.7 on Billboard’s dedicated Christmas chart and No.16 on the Hot 100. On the last day of last year, the recording achieved platinum status in the UK for digital sales since 2011. The song has since been covered more than 150 times, including versions by U2, Dion, Hanson, KT Tunstall, Melissa Etheridge, Mariah Carey, and Michael Bublé.

Caylee Hammack - Hard Candy Christmas (Official Audio Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Hard Candy Christmas,” written by Carol Hall, was recorded by Dolly Parton as a solo entry on her 1984 album Once Upon A Christmas with Kenny Rogers. Parton had earlier recorded it, with the Whorehouse Girls, for the soundtrack of The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas in 1982. Later versions have included those by LeAnn Rimes, Cyndi Lauper featuring Alison Krauss, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellaville, Georgia-born Hammack released her acclaimed Capitol Nashville debut album If It Wasn’t For You in the summer of 2020. She was part of the ACM Award-winning version of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” by Miranda Lambert along with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Elle King.

She is one of the featured artists on several tracks from McBryde’s collaborative album project Lindeville including “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” “Bonfire at Tina’s,” and “When Will I Be Loved.” She is set to perform with McBryde, Brandy Clark, John Osborne, and Pillbox Patti at the 56th CMA Awards on Wednesday (9).

Buy or stream Caylee Hammack’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”