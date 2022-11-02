Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett To Duet At CMA Awards Among Newly-Added Performers

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry - Photo: John Shearer (Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group)

Katy Perry, Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, and Thomas Rhett are among the stars added to the line-up of performers at the forthcoming 56th CMA Awards. The ceremony takes place on November 9, broadcast on ABC and the following day on Hulu.

Other additions to the bill include Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, John Osborne, Pillbox Patti, Cole Swindell, the Black Keys, and The War and Treaty.

Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry - Where We Started (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Details have also been shared about some of the songs to be performed on the night. Perry and Rhett will reprise their current “Where We Started” collaboration that gave the latter country favorite the title of his current album. Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty will join forces to interpret the Rolling Stones’ staple “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It),” which they have also recorded for a 2023 album of Stones country covers.

Ashley McBryde will be joined by Clark, Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and Osborne on “When Will I Be Loved,” the Everly Brothers/Linda Ronstadt hit, which they do on McBryde’s new collaborative album Lindeville. Stapleton and Loveless will form a notable partnership on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive,” the Darrell Scott song she released in 2001 on the album Mountain Soul.

Combs will perform his single “The Kind of Love We Make” and Johnson his country airplay No.1 “‘Til You Can’t.” King and the Black Keys will helm the event’s tribute to the recently-departed Jerry Lee Lewis with a version of his enduring “Great Balls of Fire.”

Artists already announced for the night include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and the Zac Brown Band.

