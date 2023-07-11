Cheap Trick Announces Run Of Fall Tour Dates

Cheap Trick - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Cheap Trick has announced fall tour dates that will begin October 2 at Springfield, MO’s Gillioz Theatre and then make stops across the country through the month.

Artist and VIP presales begin Wednesday, July 12 at 10:00 am. Local presales begin Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am (local).

Long-known as one of rock’s hardest-working live acts, Cheap Trick is currently poised for a busy summer schedule that includes North American headline shows, festival performances, benefit concerts, and an eagerly awaited tour as special guest to Rod Stewart. The dates get underway July 16 with a sold-out show at Chicago’s iconic Metro and then continue through October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1974, Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The band—Robin Zander (vocals, guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass), Daxx Nielsen (drums), Robin Taylor Zander (guitar)—are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A W___e,” “California Man,” and “Dream Police,” to “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me,” and the worldwide No.1 hit single, “The Flame.”

In 2016 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a long overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

Cheap Trick’s 20th studio album, 2021’s In Another World, saw the band continuing to do what they do better than anyone, crafting indelible rock ‘n’ roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics, and seemingly inexorable energy. Fueled by trademark anthems like “Light Up The Fire” and “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll,” the album made top 10 debuts on a number of Billboard charts while also drawing critical applause around the world.

Buy or stream Cheap Trick’s Authorized Greatest Hits.