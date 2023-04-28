The Chemical Brothers Share Previously Unreleased Track ‘All Of A Sudden’

The Chemical Brothers - Photo: Pablo Gallardo/Redferns

The Chemical Brothers have shared “All Of A Sudden,” a previously unreleased track which is now available on the flip of a special limited red vinyl 12” edition of the duo’s recent single “No Reason.”

The sinewy and highly danceable “All Of A Sudden” arrives with a suitably surreal visualizer directed by longtime collaborators Smith and Lyall, which has been choreographed and performed by Gecko Theatre, the team responsible for the recent “No Reason” visual. You can check it out below.

The Chemical Brothers - All Of A Sudden (Visualiser)

“No Reason” is the first new music released by The Chemical Brothers since 2021’s “The Darkness That You Fear.” The band is currently working on the follow-up to 2019’s celebrated album No Geography, which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart, took home the Grammy for best dance/electronic album in 2020. At present, Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons have not released any information as when their new album is set to be released.

In March, The Chemical Brothers announced UK and Ireland arena shows for the fall of 2023.The legendary British dance duo will call in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Dublin, Birmingham, and London, where they’ll wrap up the run at The O2 on November 4.

The dates will follow their summer festival appearances, which include a headline slot at the Isle Of Wight Festival in June. They also play Cork’s Musgrave Park that same month, and Alexandra Head in Cardiff Bay in September as part of The Bay Series.

The Chemical Brothers play the following UK and Ireland arena shows:

Sat June 17 2023 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Wed June 21 2023 – CORK Musgrave Park

Sat September 09 2023 – CARDIFF Alexandra Head

Thu October 26 2023 – GLASGOW OVO Hydro

Fri October 27 2023 – MANCHESTER AO Arena

Sat October 28 2023 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Wed November 01 2023 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Fri November 03 2023 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

Sat November 04 2023 – LONDON O2 Arena.

