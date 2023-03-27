The Chemical Brothers Announce UK, Ireland Arena Shows For 2023

The Chemical Brothers - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Chemical Brothers have announced UK and Ireland arena shows for the fall of 2023.

The legendary British dance duo will call in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Dublin, Birmingham, and London, where they’ll wrap up the run at The O2 on November 4. Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on March 31.



The dates will follow their summer festival appearances, which include a headline slot at the Isle Of Wight Festival in June. They also play Cork’s Musgrave Park that same month, and Alexandra Head in Cardiff Bay in September as part of The Bay Series.

The pair recently dropped the single “No Reason,” their first new music in two years. They’re also currently working on their 10th studio album, which is due out later in 2023, though further details including a release date are still to be revealed.

“No Reason” was mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios. Martin had previously overseen the remastering of The Beatles back catalog. The song is a highlight from the Grammy Award-winning band’s recent live shows and DJ sets.

The single from the legendary British dance duo consisting of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will also be available as a limited edition red vinyl 12” with a previously unreleased B-side track titled “All Of A Sudden.” The special release is set to arrive on April 28.

The Chemical Brothers play the following UK and Ireland arena shows:

Sat June 17 2023 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Wed June 21 2023 – CORK Musgrave Park

Sat September 09 2023 – CARDIFF Alexandra Head

Thu October 26 2023 – GLASGOW OVO Hydro

Fri October 27 2023 – MANCHESTER AO Arena

Sat October 28 2023 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Wed November 01 2023 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Fri November 03 2023 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

Sat November 04 2023 – LONDON O2 Arena.

