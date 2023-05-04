Chuck D Announces ‘Livin’ Loud’ Book Signing At London’s Rough Trade East

Chuck D - Photo: Mikka Skaffari/Film Magic

Celebrating the release of LIVIN’ LOUD – ARTitation by Public Enemy’s founder, hip-hop pioneer and revolutionary activist Chuck D, Genesis Publications are proud to announce a UK exclusive book signing event at Rough Trade East in London on May 16, in which Chuck will be signing copies of the acclaimed book. Tickets purchased from the Dice link will include a copy of the book to be collected at the event which can be signed by Chuck.

LIVIN’ LOUD presents a body of artworks which continue to address the social and politically conscious issues of his lyrics, revealing Chuck D’s visual dexterity as he explores a diverse range of subjects paying homage to his musical influences and peers from James Brown and Woody Guthrie to Def Jam labelmates Run-DMC and Beastie Boys, a host of the most influential hip-hop artists from Ice Cube to Run the Jewels, his twin passions of baseball and basketball, creating a collection of landscapes on tour with Prophets of Rage, and a range of sociopolitical pieces that explore the issues continuing to shape our culture.

LIVIN’ LOUD features Chuck D’s engaging commentary, guiding the reader through his thought process and inspirations and tracing his musical and artistic trajectory through illuminating anecdotes and cultural observations that give unprecedented insight into his life and work. Chuck’s text reveals his early experiences growing up in the turbulent era of the 60s, in which he was shaped by the prevalent civil rights and antiwar sentiments of the time. He goes on to share his journey into the world of hip-hop from his early roots and the central figures that critically shaped him and his voice, the formation of Public Enemy through to their Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction, his time with Prophets of Rage through to current day world affairs.

Chuck D says, “I was already expressing my political viewpoint through my art and graphics, so the bridge into music was a natural next step. First, I expressed myself with my head and my hands, and then later with my voice.”

With a foreword by Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, LIVIN’ LOUD is a visual experience of over 250 artworks, each piece reflective of the man behind the music. Working with a selection of media, sketchpads and canvases, Chuck D has produced hundreds of artworks over the last six years. Everything from oil paintings of 1950s baseball fields to pencil sketches of music icons of Nina Simone, Bob Dylan and the Beastie Boys have been curated exclusively for Genesis Publications to create a striking kaleidoscope of his work.

The multi-platinum recording artist, educator, activist and founding member of the groundbreaking hip hop group Public Enemy, Chuck D’s non-conformism and innovation within his music had endured throughout his art, which he has produced since he was a teenager. Chuck D attended Adelphi University in Long Island, where he studied graphic design, and it was there that he developed his artistic virtuosity and found his passion for hip hop and he would go on to receive a B.F.A and honorary doctorate from the university.

