Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Previews Debut Solo Single ‘Are You Awake?’

Lauren Mayberry - Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

CHVRCHES frontperson Lauren Mayberry has announced her debut solo single, “Are You Awake?,” and shared a snippet of the new track on her social media pages.

The singer-songwriter and leader of the celebrated alt-pop group confirmed that the track will arrive on September 1. People who pre-add or pre-save the upcoming song can unlock a 33-second preview snippet.

In an accompanying video message, Mayberry said she was “flip-flopping between excitement and abject terror” over the prospects of releasing solo music for the first time. Check out the post here. “Please give me a sign/ Give me a Hollywood line,” Mayberry sings over a subtle piano-led instrumental part in the teaser.

In July, Mayberry announced her first ever solo tour, with the dates taking her across North America, the UK, and Europe.

The US leg of the tour launches in Washington, DC on September 4 and will make stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more before concluding in Los Angeles on September 29. Following on from that, Mayberry will return to the UK for a show at the Oran Mor in her native Glasgow, prior to dates in Birmingham, Manchester, and the Scala in London before she embark on a further series of shows across Europe.

In an official statement on social media, Mayberry reflected on the 10th anniversary of CHVRCHES’ debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, and also teased her upcoming solo music. “I met Iain [Cook] and Martin [Doherty] when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible,” she wrote. “Thank you to every person who has been a part of that.”

Mayberry continued, “For now, though, I am excited/terrified/bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon.”

