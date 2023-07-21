CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry Announces First Ever Solo Tour Dates

Lauren Mayberry - Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns

CHVRCHES vocalist Lauren Mayberry has announced her first ever solo tour, with the dates taking her across North America, the UK, and Europe.

The US leg of the tour launches in Washington, DC on September 4 and will make stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more before concluding in Los Angeles on September 29. Following on from that, Mayberry will return to the UK for a show at the Oran Mor in her native Glasgow, prior to dates in Birmingham, Manchester and the Scala in London before she embark on a further series of shows across Europe. You can check out the full itinerary below. The general ticket on-sale begins today – Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

In an official statement on social media, Mayberry reflected on the 10th anniversary of CHVRCHES’ debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, and also teased her upcoming solo music. “I met Iain [Cook] and Martin [Doherty] when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible,” she wrote. “Thank you to every person who has been a part of that.”

Mayberry continued, “For now, though, I am excited/terrified/bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon.”

Lauren Mayberry 2023 Tour Dates:

North America

09/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/18 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/23 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

UK and Europe

10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

10/06 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3

10/08 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/09 – London, UK @ Scala

10/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

10/13 – Munich, DE @ Strom

10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

10/17 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

10/19 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

10/21 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

10/22 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

10/24 – Barcelona, ES @ La Nau

10/25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Capernico.

