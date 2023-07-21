CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry Announces First Ever Solo Tour Dates
Kicking off in Washington DC on September 4, the dates will see Mayberry perform in the US, UK and across mainland Europe.
CHVRCHES vocalist Lauren Mayberry has announced her first ever solo tour, with the dates taking her across North America, the UK, and Europe.
The US leg of the tour launches in Washington, DC on September 4 and will make stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more before concluding in Los Angeles on September 29. Following on from that, Mayberry will return to the UK for a show at the Oran Mor in her native Glasgow, prior to dates in Birmingham, Manchester and the Scala in London before she embark on a further series of shows across Europe. You can check out the full itinerary below. The general ticket on-sale begins today – Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
In an official statement on social media, Mayberry reflected on the 10th anniversary of CHVRCHES’ debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, and also teased her upcoming solo music. “I met Iain [Cook] and Martin [Doherty] when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible,” she wrote. “Thank you to every person who has been a part of that.”
Mayberry continued, “For now, though, I am excited/terrified/bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon.”
Lauren Mayberry 2023 Tour Dates:
North America
09/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/18 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/23 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
UK and Europe
10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
10/06 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3
10/08 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
10/09 – London, UK @ Scala
10/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz
10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
10/13 – Munich, DE @ Strom
10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
10/17 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
10/19 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
10/21 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
10/22 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
10/24 – Barcelona, ES @ La Nau
10/25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Capernico.
