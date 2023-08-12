SoCal Singer And Multi-Instrumentalist Claire Rosinkranz Shares ‘Pools And Palm Trees’

Claire Rosinkranz - Photo: Samuel Fisher

Back with a bright summer anthem, 19-year-old Southern California singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Claire Rosinkranz has released a new single entitled “Pools and Palm Trees.”

The song sets the stage for her highly anticipated debut album Just Because, due out on October 6 via slowplay/Republic Records.

Claire Rosinkranz - Pools & Palm Trees (Official Lyric Video)

On “Pools and Palm Trees,” acoustic guitar echoes through airy production as Claire’s candid and conversational lyrics take hold. She sings, “I miss you a lot…‘cause you feel like pools and palm trees swaying in the breeze.” The track reflects the sunny spirit of her signature musical style.

She explains, “The song is about missing someone after going through a difficult situation, specifically missing someone who knows you very well and who always helps you feel better. But you can’t have them and can’t put that responsibility on them anymore.”

Meanwhile, its predecessor “Screw Time” has already generated over one million cumulative streams and counting. Earlier this year, Claire paved the way for Just Because with her singles “Sad In Hawaii” and “Never Goes Away,” piling up millions of streams and stirring up excitement among fans. Not to mention, she recently teamed up with Louis The Child on their summertime anthem “Walls” and even performed the song with them live for the very first time at Lollapalooza last weekend during their headline set.

On Just Because, Claire captures all of the joy, confusion, anxiety, and wonder of growing up through 13 tracks set to a soundtrack of gleeful guitars, lo-fi production, and chantable choruses—all under the California sun. Throughout 2022, she wrote and recorded the album with producers Afterhrs, Paul Phamous, Stint, Elie Rizk, and her most frequent collaborator, executive producer, and dad Ragnar Rosinkranz.

On the album, she says, “Just Because is a collection of songs I wrote about my life as an 18-year-old. It’s a window into my world as I’m growing up and navigating life. Enjoy stepping into my lil movie.”

