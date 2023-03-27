Claire Rosinkranz Announces Details Of Debut Album ‘Just Because’

Claire Rosinkranz’s ‘Just Because’ artwork – Courtesy of Republic Records

Claire Rosinkranz has announced details of her highly-anticipated debut album, Just Because, which is set to arrive this spring.

The 19-year-old Southern California singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist will release her first full-length record on May 5 via slowplay/Republic Records. Just Because finds the rising star capturing the multitude of emotions that come with growing up – from joy and wonder to confusion and anxiety – in 13 tracks of gleeful guitars, lo-fi production, and chantable choruses, all colored by the sunkissed hues of California.

Rosinkranz wrote and recorded the album throughout 2022 and worked with producers Afterhrs, Paul Phamous, Stint, and Elie Rizk, and her most frequent collaborator, executive producer, and dad, Ragnar Rosinkranz.

“Just Because is a collection of songs I wrote about my life as an 18-year-old,” she explained in a press release. “It’s a window into my world as I’m growing up and navigating life. Enjoy stepping into my lil movie.”

Just Because will feature the recent singles “Sad In Hawaii,” “123,” and “Never Goes Away.” The latter arrived earlier this month and found Rosinkranz sharing a warning to think before you speak or act. “Most of the time, when you say something or put something out into the world, you can’t take it back,” she explained. “So be wise with your words and your actions.”

Rosinkranz will also join Dermot Kennedy as support on his North American tour this summer. The dates will kick off just days after the release of Just Because, beginning in Seattle, WA, on May 9. The tour will run through June 20 when it wraps up in Camden, NJ. You can find full details and tickets on Kennedy’s official website.

The multi-instrumentalist first broke out in 2021 with the independently released TikTok megahit “Backyard Boy,” and has since released two EPS and a number of singles, won an MTV VMA award, amassed over one billion streams, and performed at festivals like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

Pre-order Just Because.

Just Because tracklist:

1. 123

2. Sad In Hawaii

3. Never Goes Away

4. Dreamer

5. Swinging At The Stars

6. Screw Time

7. Gum

8. Wes Anderson

9. Banksy

10. Polarized

11. Jupiter

12. Pools and Palm Trees

13. Mess