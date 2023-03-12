Claire Rosinkranz Shares Breezy New Single ‘Never Goes Away’

Rising singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz has dropped her second single of 2023, “Never Goes Away,” via slowplay/Republic Records.

Following last month’s “Sad in Hawaii,” the new track trades electric for acoustic as Claire reflects on the importance of thinking before you speak. “Maybe it’s just a little better living in your brain / Instead of spilling it all out and leaving a permanent stain,” she sings over finger snaps and electronic drum beats.

“Most of the time, when you say something or put something out into the world, you can’t take it back,” Claire reflects in a press statement. “So be wise with your words and your actions. This song was inspired by my friend Hunter after he and I did a photoshoot, and he wrote little messages on the sides of the photos. One of the messages was about once something’s out you can’t take it back.”

Claire Rosinkranz - Never Goes Away (Official Lyric Video)

The track’s accompanying lyric video shows Claire in full cottage-core mode: hanging out on a farm, cuddling baby goats, and petting horses. Claire makes music for the visual word, having gotten her start on TikTok with 2021’s breakout “Backyard Boy.” Since then, she’s released two EPS and a number of singles and amassed over one billion streams. Her debut album is anticipated to release sometime this year.

Claire was set to close out her U.S. headline tour by playing the second of a two-night set at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre on March 11th, but due to illness, her Los Angeles and Canada shows have been rescheduled for April.

She updated fans on Instagram with a post explaining, “I have been getting treatment and I’m safe, but I’ve underestimated what it will take for my body to recover from whatever is going on with me.” In a second update, she further reassured fans by posting a video of her lip-syncing to the new single, sharing that “it would mean a lot rn if you’d go listen to it.”

