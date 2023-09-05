Colombia’s Morat Drop Breezy New Single ‘Feo’

Morat - Photo: Courtesy Of Universal Music Latino

Morat, the Colombian pop-rock group making waves globally, has dropped a new single and video, “Feo.” The airy, catchy track was written in only 15 minutes and produced in L.A. by Mauricio Rengifo (Christina Aguilera, Tini) and Andrés Torres (Luis Fonsi, Ricky Martin.)

Morat - Feo

On the inspiration behind the song, guitarist/vocalistJuan Pablo Isaza shared, “We really feel inspired by The Beatles … and we love the fact that not all Beatles songs are super-serious. Not everything has to be super-dramatic, and we wanted ‘Feo’ to be simple … It started out as a joke, like ‘I’m so ugly you don’t want to pay attention to me’!” “Feo” is a taste of new music for fans – the group plan to release more by the end of the year. The track is also accompanied by a new music video, featuring a performance by the group that gets fuzzier the more the video’s main character drinks.

Morat first formed in 2015 right out of high school, and now childhood friends and family Juan Pablo Villamil, Juan Pablo Isaza, Simón Vargas, and Martín Vargas can call themselves the #1 Spanish-speaking band on Global Spotify and the first Spanish pop-rock band on the chart. “I feel like what we’ve done so far has been a miracle,” Isaza told the New York Times in 2021. “Like, I don’t know why people like a banjo with Spanish lyrics. I considered that a miracle, and the fact that we’re still doing it, it’s amazing to me.”

The group first found success in their collaboration with Paulina Rubio that same year. The track, “Mi Nuevo Vicio,” topped the Spanish and Colombian charts and was followed by their 2016 debut album Sobre el Amor y Sus Efectos Secundarios.

Morat has earned multiple gold and platinum certifications, two Latin GRAMMY nominations, and a Latin Billboard nomination. Last year, they finished up an international tour by playing to over 70,000 people in Medellin alongside Colombian musician Juanes.

Stream “Feo.”