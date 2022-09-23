Cuco Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Spanish Version Of ‘Aura’

Cuco - Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acne Studios

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Cuco has released the full Spanish version of his song “Aura.” The original Spanglish version of the track has surpassed over 4.5M streams and appeared on his recently released sophomore album Fantasy Gateway, out now via Interscope Records.

The new iteration of “Aura” also follows closely behind Cuco’s headlining North American tour, which saw the artist perform in larger venues than he ever has before across the country.

Cuco - Aura (Spanish Version) [Official Visualizer]

Fantasy Gateway, which Pitchfork described as having “newfound shine,” marks the opening of a fresh chapter for Cuco and his blossoming career. Throughout the 12-track project, Cuco reflects on his experiences as a teen in the spotlight and growing into adulthood. Fantasy Gateway includes the standout tracks “Sitting In The Corner” featuring Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela, “Fin Del Mundo” featuring BRATTY, the psychedelic ballad “Time Machine,” and “Caution,” which arrived with visuals created by Grin Machine and directed by Cole Kush.

The hit single “Sitting In The Corner” features Kacey Musgraves’ and Cuco’s vocals flowing together before Adriel Favela chimes in with a verse, with the whole track weaving between English and Spanish. The Dan Streit-directed video is a surreal nostalgic public-access telenovela starring a senior couple. The two celebrate their love until lust and infidelity leads to indefinite heartbreak.

Speaking on the new project’s release, Cuco says, “This album is a culmination of my growth process over the last few years. I’m excited for everyone to experience it.”

With each song, lyrically exploring topics of longing, acceptance, and bad habits, Cuco confronted versions of himself he wanted to part with, kicking addiction and patterns of behavior that placed him second in his own life. While being “hyper-focused” and having “a lot of room to write. I feel like I was hearing myself for the first time. This made me want to do the changes I needed to do—be a healthy individual because I deserve that.”

Buy or stream “Aura (Spanish Version).”