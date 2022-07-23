Cuco Shares New Album ‘Fantasy Gateway’

Cuco - Photo: Richard Brooks (Courtesy of Orienteer)

Cuco has released his sophomore album Fantasy Gateway via Interscope Records, as well as a new video for the Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela-assisted track “Sitting In The Corner.”

The song features Kacey Musgraves’ and Cuco’s vocals flowing together before Adriel Favela chimes in with a verse, with the whole track weaving between English and Spanish. The Dan Streit-directed video is a surreal nostalgic public-access telenovela starring a senior couple. The two celebrate their love until lust and infidelity leads to indefinite heartbreak.

Sitting In The Corner (feat. Kacey Musgraves & Adriel Favela) [Official Music Video]

Fantasy Gateway marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cuco and his blossoming career. Throughout the 12-track project, Cuco reflects on his experiences as a teen in the spotlight and growing into adulthood.

Fantasy Gateway includes the previously released singles “Aura,” “Fin Del Mundo” featuring BRATTY, the psychedelic ballad “Time Machine,” and “Caution,” which arrived with visuals created by Grin Machine and directed by Cole Kush. Along with the aforementioned features from BRATTY, Kacey Musgraves, and Adriel Favela, Cuco is joined by DannyLux on the closing track “Decir Adios.”

Speaking on the new project’s release, Cuco says, “This album is a culmination of my growth process over the last few years. I’m excited for everyone to experience it.”

Fantasy Gateway will be celebrated across Cuco’s upcoming North American tour that begins this August. The headlining tour commences in Los Angeles on August 13 with stops in Boston, Brooklyn, and Atlanta before wrapping in Dallas on September 2.

Buy or stream Fantasy Gateway.

Cuco Tour Dates:

8/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

8/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

8/16 – Salt Lake City, UT@ Twilight Series

8/17 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

8/19 – Chicago, IL @ Ruido Festival

8/21 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/23 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

8/24 – Brooklyn, NY@ Brooklyn Mirage

8/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

8/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

8/30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater

8/31 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall (The Terminal)

9/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum