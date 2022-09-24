The Cure Share ‘Miss Van Gogh (Instrumental Demo)’ From Deluxe Edition Of ‘Wish

The Cure - Photo: Paul Cox

The Cure have shared “Miss Van Gogh (Instrumental Demo)”, one of the raft of rare or previously unreleased from the upcoming deluxe edition of their multi-platinum 1992 album, Wish, due out on November 25. You can check it out below.

Wish was The Cure’s 9th studio album, released on 21 April 1992. It became the band’s best-selling album, reaching No.1 in the UK and Mo.2 in the US, where it was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Alternative Music Album category. The album yielded three hit singles, “High”, “Friday I’m In Love” and “A Letter To Elise”. That year’s ‘Wish’ tour would be the Cure’s most extensive, with 111 shows in 21 countries.

The Cure - Miss Van Gogh (Instrumental Demo) - Official Visualiser

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The new deluxe 3CD 45-track edition of Wish includes 24 previously unreleased tracks & 4 more that are new to CD and digital. CD1 contains the original ‘Wish’ album newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. The second disc features 21 previously unreleased demos, including four studio vocal demos from 1990 and seventeen instrumental demos from 1991, 9 of which are previously unreleased songs. The third CD in the set features the four tracks from the extremely rare, mail-order only cassette ‘Lost Wishes’ released in 1993, which have never appeared on CD or digitally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third track to be taken from the deluxe set is the previously unreleased instrumental demo “Miss Van Gogh”. Robert Smith explains how the track got its name

“We always called Perry [Bamonte] ‘Teddy’, so his demo’s were ’T’ plus a number – The Three Sisters was originally T-3”, he reveals. “And Simon [Gallup}s demo’s were ’S’ plus a number, although his always kept their own peculiar names, for example “Miss Van Gogh” and “Now Is The Time…” and “Abetabw”, which I think could be shorthand for A Beautiful End To A Beautiful Week?!!”

In addition to the Wish reissue, The Cure are undertaking a 44 date European Tour starting in October and ending with 8 shows in the UK in December. Visit the band’s official website for further information on all the dates.

Pre-order Wish.