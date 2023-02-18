Rising Country Name Dalton Dover Releases ‘Giving Up On That’ Before C2C Trip

Dalton Dover 'Giving Up On That' artwork - Courtesy: Jason Myers

Country newcomer Dalton Dover has released his first single “Giving Up On That” on Mercury Nashville. Dover turned with the year with nods as a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT’s Listen Up 2023 Class.

“It feels incredible to finally be able to share ‘Giving Up On That’ with the world,” says Dover. “I performed it during my Grand Ole Opry debut, and for it to be my first official single with Mercury Records makes this song even more special to me.”

Dalton Dover - Giving Up On That (Official Audio)

Dover wrote the song with Adam Craig and Josh Pierce. “I hope everyone can relate to it,” he goes on, “as we’ve all had those relationships where we regret not bringing our best selves to the table until it’s too late, and I hope it finds the folks that need to hear it most.”

Dover will travel to London next month to make his international debut at CMA’s Songwriters Series, the opening event of the 2023 Country to Country Festival. He then joins Chase Rice on the Way Down Yonder Tour in the US in April. Last year, he gave two performances at CMA Fest, also opening for Luke Combs’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium show in Atlanta, GA and joining Priscilla Block’s Welcome To The Block Party Tour. Dover has also signed with Sony Music Publishing in partnership with Droptine Music Publishing, and with United Talent Agency.

After his selection as a Spotify 2022 Artist to Watch, Dover released “Hear About A Girl,” about which Billboard noted: “Dover’s voice is both intimate and commanding on this track.” Music Row added: “We’re in the presence of a master country talent when this man sings…make him a star. Now.” His next release, “Damn Good Life,” prompted The Boot to write: “Dover is savoring every moment in his uplifting new single,” while Country Now added: “Between the optimistic narrative that Dover delivers through his crisp vocals and the carefree tune highlighted by the impressive guitar strum, nothing but a good time can be had when this song comes through the speakers.”

