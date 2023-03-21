Daniel Caesar Announces ‘Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions’ 2023 Tour

Daniel Caesar – Photo: Cassanova Cabrera (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Daniel Caesar has announced details of a new tour set to take place next month, dubbed the Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions tour.

The run of dates will kick off the day before the release of the star’s highly-anticipated new album, Never Enough, which arrives on April 7.

The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer will deliver once-in-a-lifetime performances on the Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions tour, which will take him across North America and Europe. The shows will take Caesar back to his roots and into intimate venues that hark back to the small spaces he began his career in.

The tour will begin in LA on April 6 before stopping in New York, Toronto, Paris, London, and Berlin. Tickets will go on sale via a special artist pre-sale at 10am local time on March 23, with a general sale beginning at 10am local time on March 24. Tickets will be available to purchase here.

Caesar shared his latest single, “Let Me Go,” in February, the second preview of Never Enough after January’s “Do You Like Me?.” Earlier this month, the artist shared a new video for the former track, which reached No.25 on the R&B Radio Chart. The visuals center around the star running out of a barn and through lush green hills. He will also perform the song live for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 30.

Never Enough will follow Caesar receiving a 2023 Juno Awards nomination for the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording category for his 2022 single “Please Do Not Lean feat. Badbadnotgood.”

The song arrived following a career-defining headlining performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. That set drew massive crowds and featured a surprise appearance by Justin Bieber to sing their smash hit “Peaches,” mirroring Caesar’s cameo during Bieber’s Grammys appearance earlier that year.

Pre-order NEVER ENOUGH. View Daniel Caesar’s tour itinerary below.

Apr 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Apr 11 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Apr 13 – Toronto, ON – History

Apr 18 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmatre

Apr 19 – London, UK – Here at Outernet

Apr 22 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt