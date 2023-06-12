Daniel Caesar Announces ‘Superpowers World Tour’ North American Dates

Daniel Caesar - Photo: Vladimir Kaminetsky

On the heels of his critically acclaimed album Never Enough, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Daniel Caesar announces leg two of his global outing – Daniel Caesar Presents Superpowers World Tour – Leg 2: U.S and Canada.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date tour kicks off on August 29 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, making stops across the U.S. in Milwaukee, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Boston, and more, before wrapping up in Philadelphia at The Met Philadelphia on October 19.

The tour will also include three performances in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto with some special guests.

Omar Apollo and Montell Fish will join Caesar in NYC, Flying Lotus and Orion Sun will grace the LA stop, and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena performance will include Charlotte Day Wilson together with Canadian jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD and Moses Sumney. Montell Fish and Orion Sun will support various shows of the run.

Daniel Caesar - Toronto 2014 (Official Music Video)

The Canadian R&B star is doing a victory lap, after achieving his highest charting release, with Never Enough debuting at No.2 on Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and Top 15 on Billboard 200 Chart upon release.

Never Enough was produced by Caesar alongside Dylan Wiggins, with additional collaborations from Summer Walker, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Omar Apollo, serpentwithfeet, and Mustafa. It features singles “Do You Like Me?,” “Let Me Go,” and “Valentina,” as well as the viral song “Always,” which climbed to No.1 on Genius’ Trending Lyrics Chart and peaked at No.13 on Billboard Hot R&B Songs Chart and Top 25 on Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart.

“While ‘Never Enough’ continues Caesar’s poignant thread of heartbreak, riddled with philosophical allusions, the release feels like his most personal yet — driven home by the production and instrumentation credits on almost every track,” writes Variety.

Following the album release, Caesar embarked on the “Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions” underplay tour, performing the new album in full for fans with sold-out shows across North America and Europe.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 16 at 9 am local time at danielcaesar.com.

Visit the official artist site for tour and ticket details.

DANIEL CAESAR PRESENTS SUPERPOWERS WORLD TOUR – LEG 2: U.S. & CANADA TOUR DATES:

Aug 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre^

Aug 30 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

Aug 31 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

Sep 2 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom*^

Sep 3 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed^

Sep 5 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!*#

Sep 7 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy#

Sep 9 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater#

Sep 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live#

Sep 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall#

Sep 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater#

Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom#

Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium#

Sep 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex#

Sep 20 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square Park at Petco Park#

Thu Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl!

Sep 23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*#

Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre#

Sep 26 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley*#

Sep 28 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds#

Sep 29 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater#

Sep 30 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum%

Oct 3 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome%

Oct 5 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place%

Oct 6 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre%

Oct 7 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre%

Oct 10 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre%

Oct 12 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens%

Oct 13 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena>

Oct 15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem^

Oct 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden+

Oct 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia^

* Not A Live Nation Date

+ With Omar Apollo with special guest Montell Fish

^ Support from Montell Fish

# Support from Orion Sun

! With special guests Flying Lotus and Orion Sun

% Support from Moses Sumney

>Featuring Charlotte Day Wilson playing with BADBADNOTGOOD, with special guest Moses Sumney