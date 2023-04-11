Daniel Caesar Expands ‘Never Enough’ With Summer Walker And Rick Ross Collaborations

Daniel Caesar – Photo: Cassanova Cabrera (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Daniel Caesar has shared a new edition of his latest album with the Never Enough (Bonus Version).

The original version of the record arrived last week (April 7) via Republic Records but has been swiftly expanded with three additional tracks.

Alongside the initial tracklist and collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Omar Apollo, serpentwithfeet, and Mustafa, Never Enough (Bonus Version) is completed with new takes on “Always” and “Valentina.” The fresh versions feature appearances by Summer Walker and Rick Ross, respectively, while the new tracks are rounded out by the addition of Caesar’s Juno Awards-nominated track “Please Do Not Lean feat. Badbadnotgood.”

As well as releasing the expanded version of the album, Caesar has also shared the official music video for the original “Valentina.” The visual, directed by Machine Operated, is set in two bathrooms – with Caesar in one and actor Jessica Allain in another.

Since its release last week, Never Enough has garnered huge critical acclaim, with NPR calling its creator “one of the great songwriters of our time.” “Caesar’s introspective take on music feels like a deep sigh of relief, each sonic exhalation breathing new life into the R&B space,” Billboard assessed, while V Magazine added: “The album shows off Caesar comfortable in his sound and confident in his music-making.”

Last week also saw the star kick off his Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions tour in Los Angeles, performing to a sold-out crowd at the city’s Belasco venue. The tour will continue tonight (April 11) in New York, before visiting Toronto, Paris, London, and Berlin. Full details on the run of dates can be found here.

Buy or stream Never Enough (Bonus Version).

Never Enough (Bonus Version) tracklist:

1. Ocho Rios

2. Valentina

3. Toronto 2014

4. Let Me Go

5. Do You Like Me?

6. Always

7. Cool

8. Disillusioned

9. Buyer’s Remorse

10. Shot My Baby

11. Pain Is Inevitable

12. Homiesexual

13. Vince Van Gogh

14. Superpowers

15. Unstoppable

16. Please Do Not Lean feat. Badbadnotgood

17. Always feat. Summer Walker

18. Valentina feat. Rick Ross