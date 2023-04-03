Summer Walker Announces New Project ‘Clear 2: Soft Life EP’

Summer Walker - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

During her stellar performance at 2023’s Dreamville Festival, Summer Walker, the empress of modern-day R&B, announced that her forthcoming effort Clear 2: Soft Life EP, will drop May 19.

Clear 2: Soft Life EP is the sequel to Summer’s 2019 release, Clear, which was as a four-track offering and a prelude to her magnum opus and platinum effort, Over It. Fans can pre-order the project exclusively from Summer Walker’s website.

In 2022, Summer revamped her 2018 masterpiece Last Day of Summer with Last Day of Summer (Sped Up). The newer version arrived after the TikTok success of “Karma,” which saw spikes in streams after fans sped up the older rendition at the start of 2022. A TikTok influencer created the viral dance and helped propel the song into new success, including her No.9 entry on urban radio, which continues to climb.

Other Summer songs which have found similar success after being sped up on TikTok and YouTube, including “Shame,” “Deep,” and her Billboard smash hit “Girls Need Love (Remix)” featuring Drake. The latter began catching traction when Kehlani expressed her joy in the sped-up version, dubbing it her “new favorite sound.”

Summer Walker was recently featured as the standout artist on LVRN’s Home For The Holidays Vol. 2. In addition to Summer, the project features dvsn, 6lack, Baby Tate, Alex Vaughn, and more.

Songs on the project include Summer’s take on “Santa Baby,” dvsn’s take on “Let It Snow,” Eli Derby doing “This Christmas,” and DRAM doing “This Christmas (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Flame).”

Last August, Summer released her Amazon Music Live EP Summer Series. The five-track offering includes live performances of fan-favorite Summer records, including “Over It,” “Playing Games,” “Session 32,” “Throw It Away,” and “Unloyal.”

Summer also enjoyed a string of stellar performances last summer, beginning with her sold-out concert, A Hot Summer Night, last June.

Pre-order Clear 2: Soft Life EP.