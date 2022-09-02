Danielle Bradbery Shares ‘A Special Place,’ Co-Written By Maren Morris 

Danielle Bradbery - Photo: Courtesy of Big Machine

Big Machine recording artist Danielle Bradbery has today (2) shared her new single “A Special Place.” It’s written by fellow country star Maren Morris with Sasha Sloan, Shane McAnally, and Jimmy Robbins and arrives complete with a lyric video.

The guitar-edged track, produced by Nathan Chapman and Derek Wells, has the narrator booking her former flame into a zero-star hotel. It’s described as “a song for the clear-eyed young woman who knows when to gate-check a not-good-enough former flame in a way that absolutely suits the person in question.”

“It ain’t like you got a soul to sell,” sings Bradbery, “so save your prayers for someone else/ the concierge won’t be no help/ He’s always on vacation…” She teased the release with the social media message “And the next era begins…” and, in a second message, “I’m really excited for this era of music.”

Danielle Bradbery - A Special Place (Lyric Video)

Says the Texan artist: “You know the type of song that ignites something in you when it comes on? ‘A Special Place’ is that one for me. It has the strong-willed attitude I’ve been looking for and makes you want to sing at the top of your lungs. We’ve all felt like ‘I don’t hate you but I sure don’t wish you well’ about that certain someone … So channel your inner fire and let it out with me!”

After winning the fourth series of NBC’s The Voice, Bradbery made her Big Machine debut in 2013 with a self-titled album that went Top 5 country and included the sales and airplay hit “The Heart of Dixie.” She followed up in 2017 with the album I Don’t Believe We’ve Met. Her collaborations include “Goodbye, Summer” with Thomas Rhett and “Shallow” with Parker McCollum.

Bradbery plays in Oak Grove, KY on September 17, sharing the bill with A Thousand Horses, and has a Grand Ole Opry appearance booked for October 19.

