DaniLeigh Returns With Video For ‘Heartbreaker’

DaniLeigh has shared the official music video for her latest single “Heartbreaker.” The track made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards in New York.

DaniLeigh’s five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will kick off September 9 at the Observ­a­tory in Santa Ana, CA and wrap up with a homecoming at the Novo in Los Angeles on October 13.

DaniLeigh - Heartbreaker

DaniLeigh’s new project, My Side, has been anticipated by fans for quite some time. In the run-up to the release of the project, Dani dropped “Heartbreaker” alongside a lyric video, which immediately became a fan favorite. She had made her long-awaited return in May with “Dead To Me,” the heartbreakingly honest single whose video premiered early in July.

DaniLeigh’s growing legions of fans are still abuzz in the wake of her no-holds-barred My Side #No Filter in-depth interview on May 10 with iHeart Radio Power 95.1 on-air personality Angie Martinez. It was shared on the release day of “Dead To Me,” and DaniLeigh openly discussed her most intimate and challenging moments of the past two tumult­u­ous years, her relation­ships, motherhood, and what’s next for the artist.

My Side, with “Dead To Me” and “Heartbreaker,” is the first new music by DaniLeigh since her highly praised Movie album and film counterpart of 2020, which included her three single and video successes of that year: “Levi High” featuring DaBaby, (precursor to the “Levi High Challenge” TikTok compilation video); “Dominican Mami” featuring Fivio Foreign (whose sizzling video was shot on location in DaniLeigh’s ancestral Dom­in­i­can Republic); and “Monique,” the soundtrack of Finish Line’s #ShoesSoFresh high-profile campaign.

In support of that campaign, DaniLeigh personally appeared in the Chapter 1 Parks Department video with Caleb McLaughlin and Lil Durk, generating over 30 million streams, and over 13 million YouTube views in its first three weeks.

