Darius Rucker Readies 20-City ‘Song Of Summer’ Tour

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Darius Rucker has announced he’ll be returning to the road this summer with his 20-city Songs of Summer Tour. The tour features special guests Lauren Alaina, George Birge, Evan Honer, Old Crow Medicine Show, Robert Randolph, and Austin Williams joining select dates.

The run will begin on June 4 in Toledo, OH before Rucker and Co. move through cities like Bethel, NY; Atlantic City, NJ; Washington, D.C.; Phoenix, AZ; and Morrison, CO. The tour will conclude on August 1 in Indianapolis.

“For me, it’s not summer if we’re not playing music outdoors,” says Rucker. “When I think of the concerts I love attending, it’s the people, the hits and the hot summer air…there’s nothing that compares, so Songs of Summer in a lot of ways is my nod to being in that moment together.”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with select cities on sale in March. Visit Darius Rucker’s official website for more information.

Darius Rucker - Beers and Sunshine (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Rucker’s last LP, Carolyn’s Boy, arrived in 2023. The album namechecks and pays homage to the singer’s late mother. Rucker explained his reasoning for the title in a 2023 interview with Today host Craig Melvin. “I still miss her a lot. I still think about her all the time, but back in the ’90s, missing her was pain and ‘I can’t believe my mom’s gone,’” he explained. “Now it’s more, I miss her and I’m hoping I become the man she wanted me to be. It’s a little different, a little more mature now.

“When people say I’m a nice guy, that comes straight from my mom. She told me so many times it’s so much easier to be nice than to be an a-hole. She told me that a million times, and I live by that. And my charitable work, straight from my mom. Those are things she taught me as a kid and I still try to do today.”

Shop Darius Rucker’s music on vinyl and CD here.