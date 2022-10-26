Dave Mustaine Adds Limited Edition Custom Shop Flying V To Gibson Guitar Collection

Dave Mustaine - Photo: Gibson/Gibson USA Flying V EXP

Gibson Custom Shop is proud to unveil the latest addition to the Dave Mustaine Collection, the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Limited Edition in Red Amber Burst and Ebony VOS. To create the new Limited Edition Flying V EXP guitar, Gibson Custom Shop luthiers collaborated with Dave Mustaine the legendary guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and founder of the multi-platinum selling and Grammy Award-winning band, Megadeth. The entire Dave Mustaine Collection is available now at select global dealers and through the official Gibson website.

The Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Limited Edition delivers the powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance on the stage and in the studio that Dave demands. The 25.5” scale mahogany neck has an ebony fretboard with 24 frets, Mother Of Pearl inlays, an Explorer-style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, and a Graph Tech TUSQ nut.

Dave Mustaine’s signature is reproduced on the truss rod cover, and Dave’s silhouette is featured on the back of the headstock and on the included hardshell guitar case. The mahogany Flying V-style body has a maple cap (figured maple on the Red Amber Burst version) and is equipped with a Tune-O-Matic bridge, a string through body Chevron tailpiece, and a Dave Mustaine signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickup set. The Red Amber Burst nitrocellulose lacquer finish is complemented by gold hardware, while the Ebony VOS finished model is equipped with nickel hardware. Only 75 of each color have been crafted by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop as part of this very special limited run.

The Dave Mustaine Collection is currently comprised of seven models and continues to be a global success – the Flying V RIP electric guitars, and the Songwriter (signed) acoustic guitars immediately sold out upon release. Expect more Dave Mustaine Collection releases in 2023.

The Dave Mustaine Collection is available at select dealers and the following models are available worldwide: Gibson Dave Mustaine Collection Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP (Antique Natural and Silver Metallic); Acoustic-Guitar/ACC36V567/Ebony, and the new Gibson Custom Shop Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Limited Editions (Red Amber Burst and Ebony VOS).

As vital as ever, Megadeth debuted at the top of the charts with their new album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! The album’s first week of sales, premiered at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 marking their eighth Top Ten album of their career, and matching the chart impact of the band’s last album, the Grammy-winning Dystopia. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! total consumption was 47,552, and pure Album Sales were 44,781, placing the album at No.1 on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums charts respectively, and at No. 2 on the Vinyl Album Sales chart.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! was released via UMe on September 2, 2022 and features twelve new tracks. The album is available on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners. There is also a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12×24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back” and the unreleased b-side “The Conjuring (Live).”

