Dean Lewis Recruits Tiësto For Remix Of ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’

Global superstar DJ/Producer Tiësto has remixed Dean Lewis’ emotionally charged global hit “How Do I Say Goodbye.”

The Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon sparks up the tempo, reworking Dean’s full-hearted vocals for an exhilarating electronic remix.

Dean Lewis, Tiësto - How Do I Say Goodbye (Tiësto Remix / Official Audio)

On the remix, Dean says, “Tiësto is one of the greatest DJ’s of all time and when I heard his remix I was blown away!”

“I was thrilled to pick up the tempo and put my spin on this track,” said Tiësto. “The message of the song as well as Dean’s vocals are very moving, and I hope this version can get people moving on the dance floor!”

“How Do I Say Goodbye” was written about the looming loss of Dean’s father, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Fortunately, through treatment his father has regained his health and is now in remission. With his version, Tiësto has brought that feeling of elation with the euphoric build-up in the new remix.

‘How Do I Say Goodbye” continues to resonate with fans across the globe with a growing 256 million total streams worldwide. “How Do I Say Goodbye” is now certified platinum in Australia, gold in Switzerland, Norway, and Belgium.

With over 21.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, ‘How Do I Say Goodbye” peaked at No.68 on the Spotify Global Chart, No.13 on Spotify US Viral Chart and UK Top 50 Spotify chart. On TikTok, it has had 150K+ unique creations, while at radio it has just broken into the Top 20 at Hot AC in the US. In his native country, the single has hit the Top 15 on ARIA Single Chart and No.12 on the Hot 100 Airplay Chart.

Dean spent most of 2022 touring the world, playing over 80 shows throughout the US, Europe, UK, and Australia. In Australia, he sold out all 18 shows of his Sad Boi Summer Winter Tour and in March he will return to play Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, and Hordern Pavilion, Sydney as part of his The Future Is Bright world tour. Before then, Dean will come stateside to perform for audiences in New York and Los Angeles.

