Def Leppard And Mötley Crüe Announce US Tour Dates

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headlining ‘The World Tour’ along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, the U.S. dates have been announced.

Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5 in Syracuse, NY. The bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across America throughout the month of August including being the first ever show at the H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Citi is the official card of ‘The World Tour.’ Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 15t at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Tickets to the general public will go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10am local time for all shows.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe ‘The World Tour’ New Dates:

Saturday, August 5 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome

Tuesday, August 8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Friday, August 11 Fargo, ND Fargodome

Sunday, August 13 Omaha, NE Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Wednesday, August 16 Tulsa, OK H.A. Chapman Stadium

Friday, August 18 El Paso, TX Sun Bowl Stadium