Dexys Midnight Runners’ ‘Too Rye Ay’ Celebrated In National Album Day 2022

Dexys Midnight Runners 'Too Rye Ay' artwork

Kevin Rowland and Jim Paterson of Dexys Midnight Runners will discuss the band’s 1982 release Too Rye Ay in a Classic Album Sundays event as part of National Album Day 2022.

It will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday, October 20 and will feature a full playback of the album on a world-class sound system from Bowers & Wilkins, who are continuing their support for National Album Day. The week before, on October 13, Nick Heyward will join Classic Album Sundays founder Colleen “Cosmo” Murphy to discuss another 1982 release, Haircut One Hundred’s debut LP Pelican West.

A new edition of Too Rye Ay, remixed “as it should have sounded,” will be released to mark its 40th anniversary on October 14 via UMC. The LP included the smash hit “Come On Eileen” and another signature single, “Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven When You Smile),” as well as fan favorites such as “Let’s Make This Precious,” “Plan B,” and “Liars A to E.”

Come On Eileen (As It Should Have Sounded 2022)

The fifth edition of National Album Day itself is set for Saturday October 15, with a theme this year of debut albums, in association with Bowers & Wilkins and BBC Sounds. Hundreds of events will be taking place across the UK, both in the lead-up and on the day. NAD ambassador Sam Ryder launched this year’s program with a concert in aid of War Child at London’s Lafayette on September 26 that was also live-streamed on Tik Tok.

Over 100 hmv stores across the UK will be hosting Live and Local shows by unsigned artists. There’ll also be a special performance by National Album Day ambassador and Newcastle singer-songwriter India Arkin, who recently signed to hmv’s 1921 Records label.

Pitchblack Playback features immersive listening events, held in the dark for a heightened sensory experience, for Jamiroquai’s debut album Emergency on Planet Earth, and Tim Burgess will again be part of the festivities, hosting Twitter Listening Parties with National Album Day ambassador Jake Bugg and Northern Irish rockers Ash, celebrating their debut albums Jake Bugg and 1977 respectively on October 15. More listening parties will be announced soon via Tim’s Listening Party page on Twitter.

Dedicated programming around National Album Day 2022 on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Four is also to be announced. New albums and classic reissues will be released in collectable limited edition vinyl LP and CD formats for the occasion, including Black Sabbath’s self-titled 1970 debut in black & purple splatter vinyl, The Police’s Outlandos d’Amour in blue vinyl, Jake Bugg’s eponymous 2012 debut in a remastered tenth anniversary edition with 16 bonus tracks, as 3-CD and 2-LP black & gold vinyl sets, and many more. More details of these releases and all events are at the NAD website.

