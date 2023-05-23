Diana Ross Adds UK Dates To ‘The Music Legacy’ 2023 Tour

Diana Ross – Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Diana Ross has added a pair of UK dates to her upcoming The Music Legacy 2023 tour, which will showcase a wealth of her iconic hits.

The legendary entertainer, songwriter, producer, and actor will bring the tour to London’s historic Royal Albert Hall in October. The highly-anticipated concerts are set to dazzle the audience with a lifetime of great songs, with the shows billed as “once-in-a-lifetime, must-go show[s].”

Tickets will go on sale at 10am BST on Friday (May 26) and will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster and Ross’ official website.

The two Royal Albert Hall dates will be the superstar’s first UK performance since her appearance at Glastonbury last year. The set in the festival’s now-traditional Sunday afternoon “legends slot” drew both the largest assembled audience in the history of the event and the biggest viewership in the history of the BBC broadcast.

The Music Legacy 2023 tour will showcase Ross’ iconic No.1 chart-topping hits and classic songs from throughout her solo catalog and time as the lead singer of The Supremes. Fans can expect to hear everything from “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “Stop! In The Name Of Love” to “I’m Coming Out” and “Endless Love,” alongside many more.

The UK leg of the tour will follow a series of headline dates across North America. That run will begin on June 9 in Temecula, CA, at the Pechanga Resort & Casino – Pechanga Summit. Ross will then continue on to stops in San Diego, Santa Barbara, Reno, Atlantic City, Hershey, and more before concluding in Chautauqua, NY, on July 2.

“I’m delighted to announce The Music Legacy Tour 2023: a celebration of my greatest No.1 hits!” Ross wrote on social media when the North American tour was announced. “I’m coming home to the US to sing hit after hit from my solo career & my time with The Supremes. It’s going to be a love fest.”

Listen to the best of Diana Ross & the Supremes on Apple Music and Spotify. View her tour itinerary below.

Oct 14 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

Oct 15 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall