Diana Ross Announces ‘The Music Legacy Tour’

Diana Ross - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Diana Ross is gearing up for a headlining tour that is set to kick off in June. Her Music Legacy Tour will begin on June 9 in Temecula, California, at Pechanga Resort & Casino – Pechanga Summit.

Ross will then head to a number of major cities across the country including San Diego, Santa Barbara Reno, Atlantic City, Hershey, and more. The tour is set to conclude with a performance at Chautauqua Amphitheater on July 2 in Chautauqua, New York.

“I’m delighted to announce The Music Legacy Tour 2023: a celebration of my greatest No.1 hits! I’m coming home to the US to sing hit after hit from my solo career & my time with The Supremes. It’s going to be a love fest,” Ross shared in a social media post.

The last time we heard from Ross was in 2022, when she unveiled her delightful Tame Impala-featuring “Turn Up The Sunshine,” from Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, produced by 2022 Grammy Producer of the Year Jack Antonoff. The unique collaboration followed the release of Ms. Ross’ Thank You album, which was released via Decca Records in 2021.

Later that summer, it was confirmed that Ross broke the Glastonbury home viewing records for the festival’s Legends slot, surpassing 2019’s performance by Australian pop star Kylie Minogue.

TV audience numbers for the Grammy-winning singer’s Sunday afternoon slot overtook Minogue’s original record-holding audience average of three million from BBC One’s broadcast. According to UK’s Universal Music Operations Limited, Ross’ overnight average audience figure reached 3.1 million.

Diana Ross’ The Music Legacy Tour 2023 Dates:

June 9 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino – Pechanga Summit

Jun 10 — Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

Jun 11 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Jun 13 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Jun 16 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

Jun 17 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – Hard Rock Live

Jun 19 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

Jun 20 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

Jun 24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena

Jun 27 — Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre

Jul 01 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Jul 02 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Amphitheater