Dierks Bentley Discusses Next Album And Current ‘Gold’ Single

Dierks Bentley has shared information about his upcoming album, which will be his first since 2018’s The Mountain. The country star previewed the record with the recent release of the track “Gold.”

Bentley spoke about the new record, to include 14 tracks, with Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson on Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly podcast. “The album is done,” revealed. “I’m just kind of wrapping up some collaborations and some final mix stuff, but yeah. I don’t think it’s gonna come out for a while, but it’s done, which is a weird thing to say because I’ve been working on it for three years.”

“Gold” is at No.48 in its second week on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, and debuts at No.39 on Hot Country Songs. It’s also new at No.16 on Country Digital Song Sales. Bentley is further featured on Elle King’s “Worth A Shot,” which returns to that chart at No.48. “Gold,” he said, is “kind of about just being present in the moment you’re in. The grass isn’t always greener, although the mountains are a little taller in Colorado, but the grass isn’t always greener.”

The album, reveals Bentley, won’t include his “COVID holdover songs,” the “Beers On Me” collaboration with Hardy and Breland, and “Gone.” The pandemic prompted his year-long hiatus from music, during which time Bentley and his family moved from Nashville to Telluride, Colorado.

“I really put my guitar away in the case and put it in the closet for about a year,” he said. “I didn’t play any music for a year. If I pulled my guitar out, it was really just to play some bluegrass songs and just kind of sing along to myself in the kitchen or something.

“I really just spent a year outdoors; intense family time, hiking and biking and fishing and camping and living in this small town. I was telling someone the other day, kind of like a farmer, you just can’t hit the same field over and over and over again. You have to give it a chance to not grow anything for a little while so you can get some good dirt. I needed some experience, I needed to be away from the road and away from my guitar and just kind of away from the whole deal.”

