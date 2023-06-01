Digable Planets Celebrate ‘Reachin’ 30th Anniversary With New Tour

Classic hip-hop trio Digable Planets have announced they’ll be hitting the road for a North American tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space).

The tour is set to kick off on June 18 in Los Angeles and make stops in D.C., Boston, Toronto, and more cities before concluding in Austin. A number of festival stops are included as well, such as the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, TD Halifax Jazz Festival, and Calgary Folk Festival. See the full list of dates below.

Initially formed in 1987 by members Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira, and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving, Digable Planets released their first album in 1993. Blending jazz and hip-hop, Reachin’ became a cross-genre hit, earning a gold certification from the RIAA and a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for its lead single, “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat).”

Digable Planets - Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) (Official Music Video)

The group has been reunited and performing live since 2015, after first breaking up in 1995, getting back together in 2005, and stepping away again in 2011.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the group reflected on the process behind Reachin’ in honor of its anniversary. Speaking to the making of “Rebirth of Slick,” Irving explained, “Originally, I was in a group at the time called the Dread Poets Society, and we used the sample for a song called ‘Skin Treatment.’ When I hooked up with Ish, he wanted to hear what I was doing with my old group, and I let him hear it. He was feeling it, and then I saw his brain started percolating. Eventually, he asked [if we could] use it for our demo. I asked the group, everybody was cool with it. He went in, flipped it, put his magic to it, and it became the song that we know today.”

06-18 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

06-24 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion *

07-11 Halifax, Nova Scotia – TD Halifax Jazz Festival

07-27 Calgary, Alberta – Calgary Folk Music Festival

07-29 Napa, CA – Blue Note Jazz Festival

08-25 Port Townsend, WA – Thing 2023

09-09 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

09-12 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09-13 Boston, MA – Royale

09-14 Portland, ME – State Theatre

09-15 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

09-16 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

09-19 Toronto, Ontario – The Danforth Music Hall

09-20 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

09-21 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

09-22 Bentonville, AR – Format Festival

09-24 Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

* with Jill Scott