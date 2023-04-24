Drake Adds Twelve New Dates To ‘It’s All A Blur’ North American Tour

Drake - Photo: Paul Charbit/Gamma Rapho via Getty Images

Due to demand, four-time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake has announced the addition of 12 new dates across his highly anticipated 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour with 21 Savage.

Produced by Live Nation, Drake has added fourth shows in Inglewood and Brooklyn, as well as second shows in Glendale and Nashville. He’s also added new dates in Columbus, Memphis, Denver, Austin, and Charlotte. In addition, he will now close out the tour with back-to-back shows in his hometown of Toronto, bringing the run of shows to a massive 54 dates across North America.

The New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta dates, originally slated between June 16, 2023 and July 2, 2023, will be rescheduled to take place between September 14, 2023 and October 2, 2023. Full routing can be found below. Further details will be sent directly to ticket holders, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Beginning Wednesday, April 26 starting at 12pm local time through Thursday, April 27 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

(*new dates in bold)

Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

