Drake Adds Twelve New Dates To ‘It’s All A Blur’ North American Tour
The superstar rapper already added 14 extra dates to the original itinerary in March.
Due to demand, four-time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake has announced the addition of 12 new dates across his highly anticipated 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour with 21 Savage.
Produced by Live Nation, Drake has added fourth shows in Inglewood and Brooklyn, as well as second shows in Glendale and Nashville. He’s also added new dates in Columbus, Memphis, Denver, Austin, and Charlotte. In addition, he will now close out the tour with back-to-back shows in his hometown of Toronto, bringing the run of shows to a massive 54 dates across North America.
The New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta dates, originally slated between June 16, 2023 and July 2, 2023, will be rescheduled to take place between September 14, 2023 and October 2, 2023. Full routing can be found below. Further details will be sent directly to ticket holders, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.
‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.
Beginning Wednesday, April 26 starting at 12pm local time through Thursday, April 27 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.
DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:
(*new dates in bold)
Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
