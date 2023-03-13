Drake Announces ‘It’s All A Blur’ 2023 North American Tour With 21 Savage

Drake – Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Drake has announced details of his upcoming “It’s All A Blur” 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.

The rapper last headed out on tour in 2018 when he headlined the “Aubrey & The Three Migos” tour, which also featured performances from Migos.

The new tour’s title is intended as a celebration of the last decade of Drake’s career and sums up the sentiment of the unprecedented run as the star gets ready to hit the road. Since he last toured, the rap icon has released four albums, including his most recent studio album, Her Loss, in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart and had all 16 songs debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

The “It’s All A Blur” run will see Drake kick off the jaunt in New Orleans on June 16 before traveling across the States and Canada. Along the way, he will hold two shows each at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com. Further shows, including in his hometown of Toronto, will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on general sale a 12pm local time on Friday (March 17). Fans will be able to access two special pre-sales before the main sale.

First, all US shows will go on pre-sale with the Cash App pre-sale from 12pm local time on March 15 through 10pm local time on March 16. Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. Anyone aged 13 and over will have access to the presale via the Cash App Card, Cash App’s physical/digital Visa debit card, which is available for active use within minutes of applying.

Sprite, the official beverage sponsor for the “It’s All A Blur” tour, will begin at 12pm local time on March 16 and end at 10pm local time the same day. Fans can gain access by signing up for Sprite emails on sprite.com.

Last month, Drake and 21 Savage shared a new music video for their Her Loss track “Spin Bout U.” The visuals saw the pair get taken hostage on their luxury boat by a female gang.

View Drake’s tour itinerary in full on his official website.