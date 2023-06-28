Elmiene Inks Deal With Def Jam And Polydor, Shares New Single ‘Mad At Fire”

Elmiene - Photo: Ariel Pedatzur

British musician Elmiene, who was tipped by Vogue at the top of the year as one of the nine musicians set to take over in 2023, has signed with Def Jam Recordings/Polydor. To celebrate the release, Elmiene has unveiled a new single “Mad At Fire.”

The song, co-written with Syd [The Internet] and produced by Lil Silva, features Elmiene’s inimitable voice and seamlessly distills R&B, soul, and avant-garde electronic music in under four minutes. The track begins with Elmiene showcasing his intoxicating falsetto over guitar chords that slowly get tweaked and manipulated, giving the artist’s vocals a fascinating twist as he sings, “It’s a natural disaster.” Check it out below.

Mad At Fire

The song is the first new music from Elmiene following the release of his debut EP EL-MEAN, which was released in March. The track also arrives on the heels of his debut television performance on Later… With Jools Holland where he debuted a new, unreleased song “Marking My Time.” This spring the 21 year old artist sold out his first three headlining shows in London, a sign that Elmiene is already in high demand even in these early days of his career.

Speaking about the song, Elmiene shares: “Like fire still burns when it’s cold out, Like skies can still be grey in June, Like Bourbons are still eaten even though custard creams are better, I can still love you and leave you.”

Elmiene has had a gleaming start to his career. His first introduction to most was through his music being featured in Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show last year. Last summer, the singer-songwriter’s first live show was in Paris supporting Robert Glasper and Yasiin Bey, he was featured on Lil Silva’s debut album on the track “About Us” and received support on Radio 1 from Benji B. Elmiene also recently performed at Glastonbury this past Friday, June 23, on the BBC Introducing stage.

