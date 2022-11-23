Elton John Unveils Saks Fifth Avenue Window And Light Show

Elton John - Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/ Getty Images

On November 22, Saks celebrated the launch of its 2022 holiday campaign and a partnership supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund. The campaign was celebrated with the famous Saks light show and window unveiling at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Flagship store, capped off with a performance by John of his hit smash classic “Your Song” on Fifth Avenue.

According to AMNY, “The six center windows on Fifth Avenue were inspired by the theme of heartwarming holiday gifts from years past and the partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The bright colors and whimsical aspects of the windows and the nostalgic games – including rocket ships and kaleidoscopes – are a nod to John and his personality.”

Earlier this month, Elton and Britney Spears released the acoustic version of their chart-topping duet “Hold Me Closer.” The stripped down, piano-based version of the song highlights Spears’ vocals and is accompanied by a new music video featuring Olympic Gold Medalist ice skater Nathan Chen.

In the clip, Chen skates to a self-choreographed routine, in a collaboration that was born when,as a lifelong fan, he incorporated some of Elton’s songs into his free skate program in 2019, after his choreographer saw the smash hit movie Rocketman. Chen then used an Elton-inspired program for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where he won gold with his show-stopping performance.

“Elton John’s music means something to anybody who’s ever listened to it,” says Chen “‘Rocket Man’ has always intrigued me – it’s otherworldly, but it’s just as much about our lives on Earth, love and loneliness, dreams and disappointments. In a way, ‘Rocket Man’ captures what my own journey has felt like – and getting to skate to it at the Olympics was one of the most special moments of my life.

