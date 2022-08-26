Elton John And Britney Spears Share Highly-Anticipated Track ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears and Elton John – Photo: MichaeKovac/Getty Images for EJAF (Courtesy of Dawbell PR)

Elton John and Britney Spears have shared their highly-anticipated new collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” following the track being teased earlier this year.

The team-up has been years in the making. The pair first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2014, and a year later, a tweet from Spears professing her love for the 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” sparked an idea for John. Upon hearing a first cut of “Hold Me Closer” this summer, the British icon knew Spears’ voice would be the perfect finishing touch for the track.

Produced by Andrew Watt, “Hold Me Closer” presents a refreshing, contemporary twist on a well-loved classic. As well as updating “Tiny Dancer,” it also features elements of some of John’s other iconic tracks, including “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The single marks Spear’s first piece of new music since 2016.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears,” John said. “She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars, and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together.”

Spears added: “I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one of his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

Earlier this week (August 23), John shared a video of him singing along to the song outside of a restaurant in France, surprising diners at La Guerite in Cannes.

Meanwhile, the British singer-songwriter recently announced that he will play five special “encore” concerts in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. “In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows,” the singer-songwriter said when announcing the new dates. “I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!”

