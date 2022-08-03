Eminem Reveals Track List For ‘Curtain Call 2’

Eminem 'Curtain Call' - Photo: Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records

Those who’ve been chomping at the bit for info about Eminem’s forthcoming Curtain Call 2 finally had some serious relief when the hip-hop hero tweeted the track list for the upcoming greatest-hits collection.

The original Curtain Call: The Hits came out back in 2005, offering fans of the Detroit rapper a comprehensive collection of their idol’s biggest tracks up to that point, from “My Name Is” and “Stan,” to “The Real Slim Shady,” and beyond. But there’s been a lot of water under the bridge since then, and a lot of Eminem music has made its way into the world. A hits package covering the artist’s post-2005 output has been in demand for a while now.

So what songs will Curtain Call 2 contain? Going by the info Eminem shared, there will be more than 30 tracks featured on the collection, including the 50 Cent collaboration “Is This Love,” the Cee-Lo teamup “The King & I,” the Rihanna duet “Love the Way You Lie,” “From the D to the LBC” featuring Snoop Dogg, and plenty more. Fans can check out the full tracklist for the double disc collection on Twitter.

The album will have a lot to live up to. Its predecessor has had one of the longest lives in the Billboard charts of any hip-hop album. It was even one of the 50 biggest sellers of last year. That’s some serious staying power.

But with music representing every Eminem project from Relapse on, including soundtrack tunes, guest shots, splinter projects, and more, Curtain Call 2 seems likely to arrive with plenty of firepower all its own. August 5 is the date set for the album’s arrival. But to keep fans occupied in the meantime, Eminem has dusted off a video from the vaults, for the single “Crack a Bottle” from his aforementioned 2009 album, Relapse.

