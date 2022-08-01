Eminem Shares Video For ‘Crack A Bottle,’ Featuring 50 Cent And Dr Dre

Eminem - Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After becoming a massive hit after its release in 2009, Eminem has revealed the official music video for his 50 Cent and Dr Dre-featuring smash “Crack A Bottle.”

Last month, the rap legend announced his second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2, set to be released on August 5 via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, & 50 Cent - Crack A Bottle [Official Video]

The news comes on the heels of the just released “From the D 2 the LBC,” an epic new single featuring fellow icon Snoop Dogg. The song—and it’s accompanying James Larese-directed video—made its global premiere on June 23 at Ape Fest, the Bored Ape NFT event at NFT.NYC.

The song is the lead single from Curtain Call 2, a hits collection comprised of the inimitable Detroit MC’s creative output since the 2005 release of Curtain Call: The Hits. Curtain Call 2 will include music from all Eminem projects from Relapse forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and of course selections from his solo albums.

In addition to the standard release, there will be a limited edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl available on Eminem’s official website.

The Eminem/Snoop Dogg collaboration follows the June 16 release of “The King and I,” a CeeLo Green-assisted song Eminem contributed to the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which is also included on Curtain Call 2.

Along with the two recently released songs above, there will be one additional previously unreleased track on the collection, to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Back in May, Eminem released the 20th-anniversary expanded edition of The Eminem Show, his record setting, Grammy Award-winning fourth studio album. The deluxe reissue features 18 bonus tracks (including B-sides, live performances, instrumentals, and an unreleased song), none of which were previously available for download or streaming.

The Eminem Show originally scheduled to be released on June 4, 2002, had to be moved to May 26 to combat bootlegging and satisfy customer demand. Despite the change in date, the 20-track powerhouse nevertheless debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 based on a jaw-dropping one-day sales number of 284,000 records—the only album in history to accomplish such a feat.

