Church In The Hall: Eric Church Exhibit For Country Music Hall Of Fame

A new exhibit celebrating the life and career of Eric Church will open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum next month. Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, presented by Gibson, will begin a year-long run at the Nashville landmark on July 13.

The showcase will chart the rise to fame of the North Carolina native, how he developed as a guitarist and songwriter from his early teens, his move to Nashville, and emergence as one of country’s most single-minded and distinctive stars. Country Heart, Restless Soul will run until June 2024, and entry is included with admission to the museum.

Items on display will include the Harmony H-303 three-quarter-size acoustic guitar that Church owned as a child; his trademark Ray-Ban Aviator Mirror sunglasses; the Von Dutch trucker hat that he bought at a Mississippi truck stop in the late 2000s and began wearing on stage; a Gibson Eric Church Hummingbird Dark guitar that he played on his Double Down Tour of 2019, and others.

Eric Church - Lone Wolf (Studio Video)

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, says: “Eric Church has done it his way completely. His steadfast artistic vision and authenticity resonate deeply with audiences, and he continues to serve as an important collaborator and renegade role model for generations of country music artists.”

On July 15, two days after the exhibit opens, the Hall of Fame and Museum will mark its launch with the public program Writers’ Round: The Songs of Eric Church. The event will feature artists including Luke Laird and Jeremy Spillman playing music they have written with the star, and sharing stories behind them, from 2:30 pm in the museum’s Ford Theater. Details of how to reserve tickets for the program, and more information about the exhibit, are available at the museum’s website.

Ahead of the opening, Church is at Nissan Stadium this Saturday (10) for his CMA Fest show, before appearances at the Rogue Music Fest in Central Point, OR on June 16 and Country Summer Music Fest in Santa Rosa, CA (17). He officially begins his The Outsiders Revival Tour on June 22 in Milwaukee, WI.

