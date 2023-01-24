Eric Church Adds Eight Shows To This Summer’s ‘Outsiders Revival Tour’

Eric Church - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ATLive

Eric Church has added eight more shows to his Outsiders Revival Tour this summer. Huge demand to see the country hero has led to the confirmation of new dates on the outdoor trek in Charleston, South Carolina; Toronto, Ontario; Rogers, Arkansas; Orange Beach, Alabama; Saratoga Springs, New York; George, Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The tour by the artist who claimed the Billboard Music Awards’ 2022 Top Country Tour was announced earlier this month, with Church promising of his first outdoor, and amphitheater, itinerary that he will see his fans in the “season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.” More than ten of the original dates sold out completely during their first day of public sales. The itinerary now embraces 26 cities across the US and Canada.

A wide array of guest artists will accompany Church throughout the tour, which starts in earnest in early June and runs until early October. Many of these will be on the newly-added dates, which are detailed below. These shows go on sale on Friday (27) via Ticketmaster, and pre-sales begin for members of his Church Choir fan club today (24). You can find details of how to join the Church Choir at EricChurch.com.

Newly Added The Outsiders Revival Tour dates and guest artists:

June 29 – Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

July 6 – Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 27 – Rogers, Ark. / Walmart AMP – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 17 – Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 24 – Sarasota Springs, N.Y. / Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Lainey Wilson, The Red Clay Strays

Sept. 10 – George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 24 – Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion – Whiskey Myers