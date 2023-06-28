Everything But The Girl Shares Video For ‘No One Knows We’re Dancing’

Everything But The Girl, ‘No One Knows We’re Dancing’ Video - Photo: YouTube/Verve Records

Everything But The Girl has shared a new video directed by Charlie Di Placido (Jungle, Kojey Radical) for its current single “No One Knows We’re Dancing.”

The track was also just added to the BBC 6 Music playlist. Speaking about the video, Charlie, who also directed the band’s recent videos for “Nothing Left To Lose” and “Run A Red Light” said: “It was such a privilege to be asked back to direct a third installment of the trilogy of videos for Everything But The Girl. We wanted to make a piece with nods to the club scene and era that the track is referencing, but that also felt other-worldly.

“We played around with camera speeds to create the feeling of nostalgia, and the dancers all learnt their choreographed routine at double speed, so they would move in sync during the slow motion passages. It’s a massive challenge both for the dancers and our incredible choreographer Miranda Chambers, but I love the effect it has in camera, and it perfectly matches the music.”

“No One Knows We’re Dancing” is taken from Everything But The Girl’s new album Fuse. The Guardian was among several top publications to post a 5-star review (“Still staking out pop’s frontier after 40 years…a comeback worth waiting for”).

Speaking about the new video, Everything But The Girl say: “The song is a dream-like homage to the Sunday day-night parties Ben co-hosted as a DJ in the late 90s and early 2000s. The lyrics are a thumbnail sketch of regulars, faces in the crowd, people behind the bar. The video really captures the individuality of each character, but also the secret world and the communality of the dance floor, where—as the songs says—you’re all trapped in a feeling.

“We owe so much to Charlie and Miranda and their team. Their trilogy of videos forms a huge part of the Fuse album campaign identity. Following our decision to sidestep appearing ourselves—and instead to use dancers to dramatize our songs—they completely understood the atmosphere and feeling in our music.”

